Sen. Rand Paul slams Trump over decision to keep Fauci instead of firing him

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During his appearance on Jesse Watters' show on Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul criticized President Trump for not firing Anthony Fauci while he was in office and instead assigning him as the leader of the White House pandemic committee.

Trump “should not be so proud of keeping Fauci around,” Paul stated, adding “Fauci was a menace to the truth. Talk about a fount of misinformation, it’s Anthony Fauci. More misinformation came out of the government than any other source. So, he should have fired him," Fox News reported.

“There’s no reason he had to head up the pandemic committee” Paul said, adding “he was the committee.”

“If you talk to Robert Redfield, he was pushed out. He was the one sane voice on the committee and he was pushed out by Deborah Birx and pushed out by Anthony Fauci,” Paul continued, adding “they spread the misinformation that immunity didn’t work. The one thing that could have saved thousands of lives before the vaccine was that — the nurses and the assistants and the people taking care of people in the nursing homes, we should have put people in those positions who had already been infected and recovered knowing that naturally-acquired immunity would then protect those senior citizens from getting infected.”

“We never did that, because Fauci kept saying, well we’re not sure, we’re not sure,” Paul noted, adding “Well, immunity we are pretty certain of. That’s what vaccines are based on, is naturally-acquired immunity from the disease, we try to simulate that with the vaccine. So, by denying it, I think that many lives were cost.”

Paul argued that Trump should have been more effective in preventing Fauci's “nonsense and his misinformation from infecting the rest of us.”

Watch the full interview here.