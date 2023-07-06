Sen. Ted Cruz questions credibility of IRS whistleblower amid allegations of political motives

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

By Ezra Levant Defend Tamara Lich! The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. REBEL NEWS: Defend Tamara Lich! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During a recent episode of his podcast, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz emphasized that the revelation of the identity of an IRS whistleblower, who has stepped forward to expose alleged misconduct during the criminal investigation of President Joe Biden's son, weakens the credibility of claims suggesting that the whistleblower's motives are political in nature.

Cruz pointed out that one of the IRS whistleblowers informed Congress about being a homosexual man in a same-sex marriage and identifying as a Democrat, the Daily Wire reports.

The senator asserted that the agreement Hunter Biden received was a highly favorable one, often referred to as a "sweetheart deal," which the Biden administration is fervently eager to put an end to.

“At this point, the statements between Merrick Garland and David Weiss on one side, and the two IRS whistleblowers on the other side are entirely in conflict,” he stated. “The whistleblowers, as I’ve noted, we have no reason to think they’re lying. One of them is a gay Democrat who’s married to a man.”

“Both of them are career IRS employees, neither of them have any indication that they’re in any way, shape, or form Republican,” he added. “And they’ve come over and risked their entire careers by calling out what appears to be a pattern of felonies.”

WATCH:

Context here: What @tedcruz said is we have statements of Garland/Weiss vs two whistleblowers. There's no reason to think the whistleblowers are lying. They "are career IRS employees, neither of them have any indication that they're in any way, shape, or form Republican"... https://t.co/hTTElETTAG pic.twitter.com/HnbMLZOh85 — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) July 5, 2023