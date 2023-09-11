Senate Democrats uneasy with Biden's dipping approval rates
Vulnerable House Democrats in competitive districts, have been keen to distance themselves from the president, particularly concerning his 'Bidenomics' label.
Some Senate Democrats are expressing concern over President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, with one senator remarking, “there’s just no enthusiasm” behind Biden in their experiences with constituents.
“It does pretty much come down to ‘Well, he’s done a pretty good job, but he’s just too old,’” the senator claimed, Breitbart reports.
Vulnerable Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for reelection this year, told The Hill that Democrats “got to be concerned about those poll numbers, you just do.”
“There’s plenty of time to get them back up. Whether he can or not, I just don’t know but you got to be concerned,” he added.
The Biden administration declared its decision to revoke oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Preserve and push for a drilling prohibition in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 9, 2023
READ MORE: https://t.co/yX1HXebmkH pic.twitter.com/XnGCl8gW92
The average approval rating for Biden on Real Clear Politics stands at 42%. A recent CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday morning indicates an even lower rating, with only 40% approval and 60% disapproving of his performance. This survey, taken between September 5-8, included 2,335 adults and has a margin of error of ±2.7 percentage points.
Tester, who won against Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) with a margin of 3.5 percentage points in 2018, indicated that he is moving away from Biden as he prepares for a challenging reelection campaign that could significantly influence the composition of the next Senate majority.
“The president is always a factor but I don’t think it’s a factor that’s going to make much of a difference for me,” he told The Hill. “We tend to do our own thing.”
His shift away from Biden is reminiscent of certain vulnerable House Democrats in competitive districts, who have been keen to distance themselves from the president, particularly concerning his "Bidenomics" label.
- By Ezra Levant
