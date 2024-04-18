Senate quashes Mayorkas impeachment articles, ending GOP effort to hold DHS Secretary accountable

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted on Wednesday to quash a pair of impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, effectively ending a months-long Republican effort to hold the cabinet official accountable for his handling of the ongoing border crisis. The Senate's actions prevented a full trial from taking place, with the proceedings wrapping up in a single afternoon.

Senators were sworn in as jurors and engaged in a brief debate over how to conduct the trial. Ultimately, they voted 51-48 to dismiss the first article of impeachment and 51-49 to reject the second, the Daily Wire reported.

The end of Secretary Mayorkas' letter addressed to the Republican chairman of the committee seeking to impeach him today:



The impeachment charges had accused Mayorkas of "willfully and systemically" refusing to comply with federal immigration laws and alleged that he "breached the public trust" with false statements and obstruction of lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In January, Mayorkas shot down the accusations he was facing, and stated that they “do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted.”

The House, led by Republicans, had approved the impeachment resolution in mid-February by a narrow 214-213 vote, making Mayorkas the first cabinet secretary to be impeached since 1876. On Tuesday, the articles were transferred to the Senate, with House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) reading them aloud in the chamber.

During the trial, presided over by Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-WA), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) used procedural maneuvers to limit debate and introduce motions to dismiss the articles, arguing that they were unconstitutional and failed to rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Republicans attempted to prolong the proceedings by offering various motions, but each was voted down.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) criticized the process, stating that the Senate was obligated to take the proceedings seriously and that history would not judge the moment well. Despite Republican objections, Schumer's points of order prevailed, and a final vote to dismiss the trial succeeded 51-49.

The Senate's actions drew mixed reactions, with McConnell declaring that lawmakers had set an "unfortunate precedent," while Schumer argued that using impeachment to settle policy disagreements would establish a "dangerous precedent." The White House released a statement supporting the Senate's decision to "rightly vote down" the impeachment effort.