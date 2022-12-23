Should schools ask about gender identity and sexual orientation to 8-year-olds?

Who should be responsible for teaching kids about their sexuality first? The Parent or the Teacher?

Who has the responsibility to talk about sexuality orientation first to a child? Should it be the child's parents or their teachers?

Increasingly, across Canada, throughout the school system, we saw surveys directed towards children as young as 8 years old, discussing sexuality, and other topics through outrageous questions. Those surveys brought up issues that are extremely disturbing.

In Tamara Ugolini's report, she explains that in Ontario, schools have asked questions about the gender identity and sexual orientation of children between grade 4 and grade 8.

These are children aged 8 to 12 years old, respectively. In an email received by the Assistant Deputy Minister and Education Equity Secretariat, Patrick Case, the school can receive approximately $55,000 if their board has not already received funding for a student demographic's project or $35,000 for other boards.

Of course, we’re talking about several millions of dollars in terms of the number of schools involved, paid for by taxpayers. In Montreal, I was sent a survey given to high school students, ages 12 to 18, not only about their gender identity and sexual orientation, but also about the education level of their parents.

Are we not going too far in the students' private lives? Also did I specify that the students were asked not to share the survey? What do they have to hide from the public?

Today I wonder what people think of this. Is it appropriate to ask for the gender identity and sexual orientation of children as young as 8 years old?

Watch the full video to see how citizens of Toronto react.