SIGN THE PETITION: Trudeau-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Salma Lakhani must resign!
Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani must resign for weighing in on UCP leadership hopeful Danielle Smith's Alberta Sovereignty Act.
Trudeau-appointed Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani must resign for weighing in on United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith's Alberta Sovereignty Act.
Lakhani has weighed in on proposed legislation by United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith to bring in her Alberta Sovereignty Act which would have Alberta take on similar sovereignty rules as other provinces.
Lakhani said she wouldn't give it approval without seeking “independent expert advice.”
Lieutenant Governors are not supposed to be political, especially in the middle of a provincial leadership election.
If you agree that Lakhani must be fired by the Queen or resign, please sign our petition at SalmaMustResign.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.