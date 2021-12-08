Socialist meltdowns won't discourage Kyle Rittenhouse from attending university

AP Photo/Matt York

Efforts by socialist activists to expel Kyle Rittenhouse from Arizona State University, to which he is enrolled for next spring semester, have not gone to plan. The teenager revealed during an appearance with BlazeTV’s You Are Here, that he will be attending college in spite of the protests.

Asked about what schools he’s looking to attend for college, Rittenhouse replied “ASU. Arizona State University. I’ll be there in the spring.”

“Weren’t there people protesting that?” Sara Gonzalez asked.

“Yeah, but they failed,” Rittenhouse replied.

The host pointed out that the ASU protestes were made fun of for falsely claiming Rittenhouse had “murdered” “black people,” prompting Rittenhouse to reply, “Look, everybody has the right to protest. No matter how silly it is.”

As reported by Rebel News, a coalition of far-left student groups including Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU rallied for an event called “RALLY AND PROTEST TO GET MURDERER KYLE RITTENHOUSE OFF OUR CAMPUS.”

The event, which took place on December 1, was widely mocked on social media.

Arizona State University officials told the Daily Wire that Rittenhouse was not currently enrolled at the university, noting that he was taking online classes, while activists called for his removal from the school.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” the school reportedly said. “ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university.”

The ASU officials followed up to state that Rittenhouse had not yet gone through the ASU admissions process and that records show that he is not enrolled in any classes at the present.

Following the university’s statement, Rittenhouse spokesman Dave Hancock told Fox News that Rittenhouses’ professors advised the teenager to temporarily withdraw from classes. He noted that Rittenhouse is planning on enrolling again.

“Amid his most recent semester, Kyle’s professors at Arizona State University recommended a compassionate withdrawal of his online classes,” Hancock said. “Now that the trial is behind him, Kyle is eager to enroll in more classes. He is hopeful that attending Arizona State in person will soon be an option.”

If the facts of Rittenhouse’s statements to Blaze Media have not changed, then the teenager has since reenrolled and been accepted.

In November, a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges relating to the fatal riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that took place in 2020.

During his appearance, Rittenhouse rejected the idea that he is a “hero” and said he wished not to have to kill anyone. He said he had no choice but to shoot his attackers and believes it is a right for anyone to defend themselves in the face of danger.