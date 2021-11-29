Far-left student groups demanding Kyle Rittenhouse be expelled from Arizona State University

Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Kyle Rittenhouse is facing calls to be preemptively expelled from Arizona State University, where he is enrolled as an online student, by far-left student organizations.

In November, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted and found not guilty of all charges in the murder trial over the deaths of two far-left activists (including 5’3” convicted child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum) and the wounding of another at a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, Rebel News reported.

Despite being cleared by a jury of his peers, Rittenhouse remains under constant attack by members of the far-left who insist on his guilt. Student activist groups at Arizona State University have branded the 18-year-old a “racist murderer.”

The Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU have announced plans to hold an event titled “RALLY AND PROTEST TO GET MURDERER KYLE RITTENHOUSE OFF OUR CAMPUS” on campus.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, December 1, at 3:30 p.m., the organization Students for Socialism ASU announced on Twitter.

Was the prospect of Kyle Rittenhouse appearing on Zoom to attend online courses too triggering for you? He wouldn't even have been present on campus. https://t.co/XnZNX838hW — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 29, 2021

The group’s demands are for Rittenhouse to be withdrawn from enrolment, and for the university to release an official statement condemning “racist murderer” Kyle Rittenhouse.

Other demands include a statement against white supremacy, and an affirmation of support for the campus’ “multicultural center as a safe space from white supremacy” — suggesting, of course, that the rest of the campus is a white supremacist space.

The groups’ final demand is a total redirection of college police funds to the social justice-driven “multicultural center” and an establishment of a center for at-risk youth.

“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system — Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims,” the statement read. “Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met to protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”

The demand to preemptively expel Rittenhouse from the college comes days after the teenager, who defended himself against an aggressive child sex predator and a violent mob, spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and told him he was enrolled at ASU.

Speaking to Carlson, Rittenhouse expressed his desire to pursue a career in nursing.

During the same interview, Rittenhouse spoke about his difficult working-class upbringing, which ran contrary to the media’s portrayal as someone who grew up with “privilege,” detailed in a previous Rebel News report.

“It’s hard to ignore the yawning class divide between Kyle Rittenhouse and his many critics in the media,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said, ahead of the interview. “Rittenhouse comes from the least privileged sector of our society; during high school he worked as a janitor and a fry cook to help support his family. Last year, he got into college at Arizona State, and he’s very proud of it. In the world Kyle Rittenhouse grew up in, it’s not a given that kids go to college — not even close.”