Alberta Fact Check: Carney's answer to Alberta alienation is more Liberal operatives

Liberal insider Morgan Breitkreutz has reportedly been tapped by Mark Carney to lead the federal government's efforts to address Alberta's independence movement.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 24, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Prime Minister Mark Carney has reportedly appointed Alberta Liberal insider Morgan Breitkreutz to coordinate Ottawa's response to the growing independence movement in Alberta.

The choice is telling.

According to reporting by The Globe and Mail, Breitkreutz will lead the federal government's efforts to respond to Alberta separatism. 

He is hardly an outsider or an independent voice from the province. He is a longtime Liberal organizer who has served in senior political roles, including as acting chief of staff and deputy chief of staff to former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault. 

Blacklock's Reporter previously noted that Breitkreutz attended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2023 Calgary Stampede fundraiser as an adviser to Boissonnault. The event drew a notable contingent of Ottawa and Toronto lobbyists and Liberal insiders. That fundraiser was less an Alberta gathering than an extension of the federal Liberal political network into Calgary.

And therein lies the problem.

Ottawa still appears to believe Alberta's frustrations are primarily a communications issue.

They aren't.

Albertans have repeatedly complained about federal policies: energy regulations, tanker bans, emissions caps, equalization, and what many see as chronic underrepresentation in national institutions.

Appointing another Liberal operative to "manage" Alberta's concerns does not address any of those grievances.

In fact, it reinforces one of the central complaints driving the independence movement: that decisions about Alberta are too often made by political insiders who believe they know what's best for the province instead of listening to the people who live here.

If the federal government's response to western alienation is simply to dispatch another Liberal fixer, it may discover that the cure only deepens the resentment.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.