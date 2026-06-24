Alberta Fact Check: Unanswered questions abound around Thomas Lukaszuk’s 'Forever Canadian' group

Forever Canadian has finally appeared as a registered third-party advertiser on the Elections Alberta site but their registration date has been back dated, and they apparently have yet to raise any funds.

Thomas Lukaszuk’s group was created in May 2025 with the purpose of petitioning to invoke an independence referendum in Alberta. Since submitting over 400,000 signatures calling for the referendum, the group has continued with an active campaign to encourage Albertans to choose federalism when given the chance to vote.

Being such a relatively long-established organization lobbying in the unity debate, it was assumed Forever Canadian would be among the first groups registered once the campaign period began. Instead, it has only appeared formally on the scene now and almost grudgingly.

Questions about Lukaszuk’s group remain unanswered.

The referendum advertising period for the unity question began on May 28, 2026. At that point, any group spending more than $1,000 to promote a side in the referendum must be registered and is bound by strict fundraising, spending and reporting rules.

The first step in being registered as a third-party advertiser is filling out a simple form. Then it takes about three business days for approval. In the case of Lukaszuk’s group it didn’t appear on the list of advertisers until June 21. Yet the date of registration shows June 8. What happened during these lost weeks?

Third-party advertisers must submit detailed reports on their financing to Elections Alberta on Thursday each week or they will face an automatic fine. Lukaszuk’s group still shows zero dollars in fundraising activity. His “Unity Bus” has been travelling Alberta throughout the advertising period and has distributed thousands of signs. How can there have been no fundraising conducted over that period?

Other active third-party advertisers have been filing reports and all donors of over $250 have had their names published on the Elections Alberta website. The donors to Forever Canadian remain a secret. Were they within the donation limits? Were they all from within Alberta as required during the formal referendum advertising period?

Is Forever Canadian foreign funded?

We have no way to no because they haven’t complied with financial reporting requirements yet.

Elections Alberta had police cruisers sent to a Centurion Project event to serve them with a cease-and-desist order when it was suspected the group wasn’t complying with electoral laws. Yet, they are strangely permissive with what appears to be a large third-party advertising group flaunting the registration and financial reporting requirements.

With nearly four months remaining in the campaign, it’s hoped Elections Alberta gets it together and ensures all groups are bound by the same rules as advertisers.

A level playing field is essential in a democracy and there are many questions requiring answers about Forever Canadian and it’s apparent exemption from the rules other groups have been diligently abiding by.