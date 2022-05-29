'Something sketchy going on': Why didn't Unifor fight for unvaxxed workers?

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Was Unifor president Jerry Dias under the influence when he oversaw the introduction of vaccine mandates on workers? Given Dias' revelations about struggling with addiction, it's a fair question to ask.

Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies recently spoke to Lisa and Julie, a pair of autoworkers at the Brampton, Ontario, Chrysler plant who were suspended without pay for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

If Lisa and Julie were employed in the U.S., in Mexico, in Italy, the vaccine requirement wouldn't exist — so why does it exist in Canada?

“Corruption, I would say,” autoworker Lisa told Menzies. “Somebody's been paid off, there's something sketchy going on,” she speculated.

Unifor alleges that Dias was on the receiving end of a $50,000 bribe from a COVID test kit supplier, the CBC reported. Could that be the reason for some of Chrysler's COVID mandates?

“I'm very certain that is the reason we are out of a job,” Julie told Rebel News as Lisa outlined how the union had very little pushback on COVID mandates.

“Get the shot or you're out,” was how Lisa described the union's response.

What do Lisa and Julie think about paying dues and being a part of a union that is in lockstep with the company and the government?

“We've been calling our local, speaking with them, and they can't give us any answers,” Julie explained to Menzies. “So they filed a policy grievance, so we're going to arbitration May 17, they're just riding on everything that's going to happen at the arbitration.”

Rebel News reached out to Jerry Dias about these allegations but did not receive a response.