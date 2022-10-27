South Carolina GOP Rep: 'cabal of unelected elitists' are running the country

AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman is saying the quiet part out loud, stating on Real America’s Voice that he believes a “cabal of unelected elitists” are the ones running the country.

Appearing on the cable network, Norman was asked about the possibility of impeaching President Joe Biden over his failed border policies, which have seen upwards of two million illegal entries in 2022 alone.

“[We’ll] subpoena as many people as we can,” said Norman. “We’re gonna hopefully have consequences starting with [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, [Christopher] Wray with the FBI. I mean, a whole host of things.”

He added that viewers should “look who is behind [Biden], Kamala Harris… she may speak a little bit better, but look at what you get with her… it could be even worse.”

“The whole administration is a rogue administration and I guess we all know Joe Biden is not running this country,” Norman said, claiming that “there is a cabal of unelected elitists who are running this country,” adding “probably Barack Obama is involved. Probably Eric Holder… but who knows? We know it’s not Biden.”

As reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency, the annual U.S. border arrivals topped new records, far surpassing that of previous years, driven by unprecedented levels of migration from Central and South America.

WATCH: