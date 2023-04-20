SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space with 4/20 Starship launch

AP Photo/Eric Gay

In a high-stakes, long-awaited spectacle, Elon Musk, the visionary founder of SpaceX, was spotted in the control room in Boca Chica, Texas, as his seasoned team geared up for the maiden test launch of the Starship—the company's most advanced and potent spacecraft to date—on Thursday.

This launch, which had faced its share of postponements, was met with a blend of enthusiasm and curiosity from both space aficionados and industry insiders, all eager to see the fruits of SpaceX's laborious research and development efforts.

Upon the launch's completion, Musk took to Twitter to applaud his team's relentless dedication, characterizing the occasion as "exciting" and highlighting the leaps made in SpaceX's pursuit of a groundbreaking spacecraft.

Undeterred by the Starship's regrettable explosion mere minutes after lift-off, Musk exhibited a forward-looking spirit, emphasizing the valuable lessons learned for the next test launch, scheduled in just a few months.

“Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months,” wrote Musk.

The Starship's trial run was not without its fair share of obstacles. The SpaceX live stream revealed that a mere 27 of the 33 engines ignited, with six engines ceasing operation by mid-test. However, SpaceX's triumphant test-firing of the 33 colossal Raptor engines in February instilled hope for a successful launch.

Thursday marked the first-ever joint flight of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket, epitomizing a significant milestone in SpaceX's quest for a reusable and efficient spacecraft capable of transforming space exploration.

The Starship's prospective role in shuttling cargo and crew to the Moon, Mars, and beyond has captivated experts and space enthusiasts alike, with hundreds of thousands filling up Twitter Spaces, YouTube and Twitch livestreams and other chatrooms to witness and discuss the event.

Despite the mid-air explosion, which Musk himself did not rule out as being a possibility during a recent Twitter Space, expert commentators remained in high spirits and shared optimistic sentiments for the mission going forward.

The Starship's eventual triumphant launch will undoubtedly herald a new era of developments within the space industry and further invigorate Musk’s mission to turn humanity into a multi-planetary civilization.