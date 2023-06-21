Speculation grows on vaccine link to Shane Warne's sudden death

A Times of India article has raised fresh speculation that Shane Warne’s untimely death may have been vaccine related, quoting two leading cardiologists who insist post-mortem findings supported the idea.

UK based cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra and President of the Australian Medical Professionals' Society Dr Chris Neil said Warne had signs of heart disease when he died.

They told The Times of India that research demonstrated Covid mRNA vaccine could cause rapid acceleration of coronary disease, especially in someone who may already have undetected mild heart disease.

“It's quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52,” Malhotra said. “At the same time, we also know Shane didn't have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. “It's likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine.”

Warne was found unresponsive in his Thailand hotel room in March last year. The death of the world’s greatest leg spin bowler stunned fans around the world and especially in India where he enjoyed legendary status.

Malhotra was quoted in The Times saying research showed it was possible that “mild underlying furring” had occurred through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered.

“The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming,” he said. "There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily.”

Australia-based Dr Neil told The Times it was “clear” to him that Covid vaccines could affect the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis.

“Looking at the data, 20 per cent of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] over 52 years have nominated a Covid vaccine as the suspected medicine,” he said. “Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many – including cardiologists – are concerned.”

In the UK, Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen said evidence that Warne’s death might be Covid linked should be “a wakeup call for world health authorities”.

He has called on the UK government to suspend the use of vaccines until more research on adverse effects has been done.