SPONSORED | See Dr. Peter McCullough in Alberta!

An Evening with Dr. Peter McCullough presented by Canadians For Truth

  • By Canadians for Truth
  • October 04, 2023
Get ready for an exclusive opportunity to witness a thought-provoking event with Theo Fleury and Jamie Salé on their talk show called Fire & Ice!

Canadians For Truth proudly presents an evening with the fearless advocate against medical censorship, Dr. Peter A. McCullough in Red Deer, Alberta on Thursday, November 9th.

Dr. McCullough, known for his relentless pursuit of the truth, brings his exceptional insights into medicine, epidemiology, and the pandemic.

A pair of Olympic gold medalists, former NHL player Theo Fleury and champion figure skater Jamie Salé, will interview Dr. McCullough during the Fire & Ice show.

Dr. McCullough will offer an unfiltered view of the medical response to this critical crisis as well as new information he has uncovered.

It will be an extraordinary night of knowledge-sharing, empowerment, and the pursuit of truth.

 

FIRE & ICE - Theo Fleury, Jamie Sale with Dr Peter McCullough

 

DATE: November 9th, 2023

LOCATION: Legacy Place, #1 England Way, Red Deer, Alberta

TIME: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM MST

