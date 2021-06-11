“Stand while you can, before you can't” | Day two of religious freedom protest in Edmonton

Thursday evening marked the second installment of the two-day Battle for Canada Worship Rally at the Alberta legislature grounds organized, in part, by Kelowna Pastor Art Lucier of Harvest Fellowship.

Approximately 300 people gathered in front of the infamous Sky Palace building to the north of the legislature building to send a message to Premier Jason Kenney's UCP government that the state should not be using pandemic restrictions to interfere in the autonomy of churches.

On Thursday, Alberta moved into Stage 2 reopening, moving church capacity from 15 per cent of fire code to one third.

However, Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary remains confiscated by Alberta Health Services and GraceLife Church west of Edmonton remains fenced off at the direction of the province's health bureaucracy. GraceLife is currently suing the province for the return of the building.

Rebel News reporter Daniel Day was on the scene in the pouring rain to talk to rallygoers, including independent conservative Member of Parliament Derek Sloan, about why the easing of restrictions on church services is not only not good enough — but too little too late.