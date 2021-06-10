Protesters gather below Sky Palace, demand right to worship as they see fit

On Wednesday, the Battle for Canada Worship Protest took to the Legislature grounds to sing, pray, and join together in fellowship in defiance of the Alberta lockdown on places of worship. The event was put together by Pastor Art Lucier from Kelowna's Harvest Fellowship Church.

As of Wednesday night, Alberta was still in Stage 1 of the UCP government's “Open for Summer” plan, with worship services limited to 15 per cent of fire code capacity. On Thursday, Alberta moved into Stage 2, allowing in-person services at up to one third of capacity.

Though it was pouring rain, about 500 people met right outside the infamous Sky Palace — where Premier Jason Kenney was recently seen on the penthouse rooftop patio violating his own lockdown on social gatherings — to send a message to the government that church is essential. The rally was attended by People's Party leader Maxime Bernier, the Whistle Stop Cafe's Chris Scott and Dr. Roger Hodkinson.

Rebel News sent reporter Daniel Day into the crowd to ask them why they they felt it was important to risk a fine and get drenched to send a message to the government that churches must be open. The worship protest continues on Thursday.

