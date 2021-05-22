SUCCESS: Two tickets for Calgary pastor feeding the homeless tossed

More good news on the Fight The Fines front: we've got a victory in Calgary for Derek Reimer of MISSION7 Ministries.

Derek and MISSION7 Ministries became one of Rebel News’ Fight the Fines cases after Reimer was ticketed not once, but twice, for an illegal public gathering.

We all know Pastor Artur Pawlowksi, the international sensation pastor who cast the police and health authorities out of his church, but many of you came to know Art and Derek at roughly the same time for the exact same reason.

Derek, like Artur, was fined for feeding the homeless way back in April 2020, so nearly 14 months ago. He was one of our very first Fight the Fines cases, where we put people who have received a lockdown ticket in touch with a top criminal lawyer or civil litigator, at no cost to them, to help them fight their lockdown tickets in court.

Well friends, good news to share from Derek's Fight the Fines lawyer Sarah Miller, who's just been working so hard for the churches and pastors. She's Art’s lawyer — and you know that's a full-time job — and she recently secured a victory for the Full Gospel Outreach Centre in Prince Albert, getting their $14,000 mask violation ticket kicked out.

And Sarah tells me that she has now had Derek's two lockdown tickets tossed out of court, too.

Once again this is another moral victory. While Calgary's mayor seems hell-bent on cracking down on Christian pastors feeding the homeless, and the Calgary Police Service seem to be eager to issue tickets against anything that they think is an illegitimate protest, the prosecutors involved aren't all that eager to put these cases in front of a judge. I guess they don't want to explain how ticketing a man who ministers to, cares for and loves Calgary's marginalized people could somehow be in the public interest.

And none of this would be possible without the generosity of all of you at home, who continue to donate to our largest civil liberties project ever at FightTheFines.com.

We still have 1,200 people and businesses and pastors in the Fight the Fines pipeline. There's a lot of work to do, but it's working.

If you'd like to support those 1,200 people in their quest to fight their lockdown tickets in court with the help and support of incredible lawyers like Sarah Miller from JSS Barristers, please donate today at FightTheFines.com. Donations there now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that works to advance and protect the civil liberties of Canadians.