Pro-Hamas protester tears down Christian sign during Calgary protest

An anti-Israel protester in Calgary was spotted taking down Christian signs belonging to a group feeding the homeless during Sunday's protests.

When confronted, the woman was surrounded by leftist thugs, flocking to protect her.

Hamas supporter takes down Jesus sign in Calgary belonging to those feeding the homeless, then leftist antifa types come rushing in to defend her and confront me for asking questions.https://t.co/naFpRrQlEq pic.twitter.com/h8WbYNbt5v — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) April 29, 2024

The sign, reading "There will be no peace in the Middle East until they receive the prince of peace Jesus Christ," was seen being torn down by the woman who defended her actions by saying: "Whoever believes that there will be no peace, send them to me."

A group of leftists then intervened and shielded the woman who was tearing down signs, obstructing efforts to document the incident by Rebel News' videographer Sydney Fizzard.

The group responsible for the sign was providing meals for the homeless in the area.

BREAKING NEWS:



The Premier of Quebec has reportedly asked police to dismantle the anti-Israel encampment at McGill University.



More to come at https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/UiiNDfsTcI — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2024

Tensions across Canada continue to grow as the situations involving students camping on several university campuses come to a head. In Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called for the rule of law to be respected and called on police to do as they see fit to handle the situation at McGill University.