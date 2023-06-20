State-sponsored assisted deaths to be available nationwide in Australia
Voluntary Assisted Dying to be legalised in New South Wales end of November.
State sponsored death will be available in every state from November when laws in NSW are changed to permit it.
Euthanasia is already available in limited circumstances in Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania, Queensland, and South Australia.
It will begin in NSW on November 28.
Voluntary Assisted Dying remains illegal in the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory, with anyone found to have assisted a death potentially facing murder or manslaughter charges.
Each state typically requires that people wanting to die make at least three requests for euthanasia and are certified as eligible by at least two independent doctors.
Eligibility criteria include being aged 18 or older and have a disease, illness or medical condition that is advanced and will cause death within six months, or 12 months in the case of a neurodegenerative disease.
No states permit euthanasia for people having a disability or mental illness alone.
- By Avi Yemini
