Students and faculty members protest at Wilfrid Laurier University to end mask mandate
'They don't have any justification at this point, and we're tired of it,' said student Kamil Bachouchi.
When it comes to this institution, it’s simple: no mask, no class.
Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario is one of the only settings left in Canada where it is mandatory to wear a face covering indoors.
A group called Students Against Mandates organized a protest at the Waterloo Town Square to speak out against the mandate.
Students, faculty and supporters protesting Wilfrid Laurier University’s mask mandate. Despite dropping their vaccination mandate, Laurier continues to require its students and faculty to mask up. https://t.co/xZvGyszDhb pic.twitter.com/F9g4mbpHig— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2023
Laurier requires masks for any indoor activity that is part of academic course delivery. Although the institution paused its vaccine mandate on May 1, 2022, Laurier still requires its students and faculty members to mask up.
Protest in Waterloo against Wilfred Laurier University’s mask mandate. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/Cq1Zg0asCF— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2023
Kamil Bachouchi, one of the students in attendance today has become well known on social media for his stance on the mask mandate. Bachouchi has been going viral online over the last few months, sporting a variety of different “masks” to class in order to get his point across.
I recently spoke with @Kam_Bach, a fourth-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University fighting back against the school's mask mandate. Kamil has recently went viral for his tweets regarding the mandate.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) November 16, 2022
Watch the full report here: https://t.co/b4sg5Nl99M pic.twitter.com/mlLE8WUjtz
We are approaching the three-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilfrid Laurier University has showed no signs of removing the mandate. How long is this institution going to force its students and faculty members to mask up?
