Students and faculty members protest at Wilfrid Laurier University to end mask mandate

'They don't have any justification at this point, and we're tired of it,' said student Kamil Bachouchi.

When it comes to this institution, it’s simple: no mask, no class. 

Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario is one of the only settings left in Canada where it is mandatory to wear a face covering indoors.

A group called Students Against Mandates organized a protest at the Waterloo Town Square to speak out against the mandate.

Laurier requires masks for any indoor activity that is part of academic course delivery. Although the institution paused its vaccine mandate on May 1, 2022, Laurier still requires its students and faculty members to mask up.

Kamil Bachouchi, one of the students in attendance today has become well known on social media for his stance on the mask mandate. Bachouchi has been going viral online over the last few months, sporting a variety of different “masks” to class in order to get his point across.

We are approaching the three-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilfrid Laurier University has showed no signs of removing the mandate. How long is this institution going to force its students and faculty members to mask up? 

