Students and faculty members protest at Wilfrid Laurier University to end mask mandate

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: No More Masks Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors. If you agree mask mandates must not return to Ontario, sign this petition. 20,513 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

When it comes to this institution, it’s simple: no mask, no class.

Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario is one of the only settings left in Canada where it is mandatory to wear a face covering indoors.

A group called Students Against Mandates organized a protest at the Waterloo Town Square to speak out against the mandate.

Students, faculty and supporters protesting Wilfrid Laurier University’s mask mandate. Despite dropping their vaccination mandate, Laurier continues to require its students and faculty to mask up. https://t.co/xZvGyszDhb pic.twitter.com/F9g4mbpHig — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2023

Laurier requires masks for any indoor activity that is part of academic course delivery. Although the institution paused its vaccine mandate on May 1, 2022, Laurier still requires its students and faculty members to mask up.

Protest in Waterloo against Wilfred Laurier University’s mask mandate. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/Cq1Zg0asCF — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2023

Kamil Bachouchi, one of the students in attendance today has become well known on social media for his stance on the mask mandate. Bachouchi has been going viral online over the last few months, sporting a variety of different “masks” to class in order to get his point across.

I recently spoke with @Kam_Bach, a fourth-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University fighting back against the school's mask mandate. Kamil has recently went viral for his tweets regarding the mandate.



Watch the full report here: https://t.co/b4sg5Nl99M pic.twitter.com/mlLE8WUjtz — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) November 16, 2022

We are approaching the three-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilfrid Laurier University has showed no signs of removing the mandate. How long is this institution going to force its students and faculty members to mask up?