Sweden's first female PM pledges to dismantle country's ethnic ghettos

AP Photo/Paul White

Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary. Please help fund the creation and marketing of this production here. Watch Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Sweden’s first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, a member of the left-wing Social Democrats, has made a pledge to dismantle the country’s ethnic ghettos, which have become not only a violent nuisance but also a massive problem for social stability in formally homogeneous Sweden.

Referring to the emergence of “Somali-towns” which are springing up across the country, Andersson said in an interview with Dagens Nyheter that she doesn’t want to see migrant ghettos become commonplace.

“We don’t want Chinatowns in Sweden, we don’t want Somali-towns or Little Italys,” she said.

Critics skeptical of Andersson’s comments claim that the leftist is trying to make a place against the anti-mass migration party, which is the Sweden Democrats, which is sometimes referred to as “far-right.”

The socially conservative and nationalist organization is poised to become the second-largest party in parliament in the upcoming September elections.

Despite skepticism from critics, Summit News points out that Andersson has made similar comments about ethnic ghettos after racially-driven riots that took place earlier this year saw more than 100 police officers injured.

“Segregation has gone so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden. We live in the same country, but different realities,” said Andersson. “Integration was poor, and alongside, we have experienced intense immigration. Our society was too weak, while money for the police and social services too little.”

Andersson, who was part of the current Swedish government when it accepted 180,000 migrants during the so-called refugee crisis, says she regrets the decision to support the massive influx of so-called refugees from economically impoverished nations.

Prior to the mass migration of immigrants from Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Bosnia, Sweden was rated as one of the safest countries in the world. It is now one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous country in Europe due to widespread gang violence, particularly in immigrant-heavy suburbs like Malmö.

As detailed by Summit News, Ukrainian refugees say that living in Sweden left them feeling unsafe, as they were targeted by immigrant men for rape and sexual assault.