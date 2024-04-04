Syrian migrant arrested after knife attack on 4-year-old girl in German supermarket

A 34-year-old Syrian man with a Dutch passport was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a 4-year-old girl inside a supermarket in the southern German city of Wangen im Allgäu, authorities said.

The disturbing incident occurred around 3 p.m. at a Norma grocery store on Zeppelinstrasse. According to eyewitness accounts provided to police, the suspect approached the young victim, who was shopping with her mother, and suddenly stabbed her with a knife. Investigators confirmed there was no prior connection between the man and the girl.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and transported the critically injured child to a hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. Her condition has since stabilized, officials stated