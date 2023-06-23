Tamara Lich joins 'The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast' to discuss COVID -19, the Freedom Convoy, and more!

'We definitely didn't want to upset the Ottawa residents, that was never our intention, but you have to have some level of disruption,' said Lich.

Leader of the Freedom Convoy Tamara Lich joined Canadian Psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson on his podcast, 'The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast' for an extensive interview.

Peterson and Lich spoke about many topics, ranging from becoming an organizer, what prompted the Freedom Convoy, to being charged with "mischief," and the list continues.

