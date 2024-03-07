Tamara Lich trial: Judge to revisit 'Carter' application for defendants

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

Today, the judge presiding over the case spoke about the defendants' attempt to dismiss the Crown's "Carter" application. If accepted by the judge, a Carter application would allow for incriminating evidence against one defendant to be applied to the other, too.

As reported by Rebel News' Robert Kraychik, "An accepted Carter application applies a framework of conspiracy to the defendants, and accepts a claim by the Crown that both defendants entered into a conspiracy or agreement to commit criminal acts."

The Democracy Fund's counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau is covering the case and providing live updates.

4/ In this case, the crown is seeking to have all statements made by Chris Barber during the convoy attributed to Tamara Lich. In other words, the crown seeking to have Barber's statements treated in evidence as though Lich made them as well. — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) March 7, 2024

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are seeking to have the Crown's Carter application withdrawn.

5/ Defense has argued that the Crown's Carter application should be dismissed because there are serious failings in the Crown's reasoning i.e. erroneously assuming collaboration between Lich and Barber. — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) March 7, 2024

The Crown is arguing that Lich and Barber both colluded in encouraging people to protest and block roads in Ottawa.

Judge Perkins McVey has now dismissed the defendants' attempt to have the "Carter" application withdrawn and will revisit it later in the trial.

15/ Perkins McVey dismisses defense's application to dismiss the Carter application. — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) March 7, 2024

The trial is set to continue on March 13.

