Tearful Melissa Joan Hart recounts helping kindergartners during Nashville shooting

In an emotional video, actress Melissa Joan Hart reveals that she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, assisted kindergartners fleeing the devastating Nashville school shooting.

Best known for her roles in "Clarissa Explains It All," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and "Melissa and Joey," Hart shared her family's harrowing experience as they encountered young children trying to escape the shooting near their own children's school.

Having previously lived near Sandy Hook, this marked the couple's second encounter with a school shooting.

“Hey guys, for those of you that know I live in Nashville, and what’s been going on here today, my kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” Hart said. “We moved here from Connecticut where we were in school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.” “Luckily we are all okay,” she continued. “But we did — my husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today. We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods; they were trying to escape a shooter situation at their school.”

Grateful that her family was safe, Hart recounted how she and her husband helped the young children and their teachers across a busy highway, and even reunited a mother with her children. Urging for change, Hart called for prayers for the affected families.

“So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there,” she said. “We helped a mom reunite with her children and I just … I don’t know what to say. Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families.”

The actress previously highlighted the importance of faith in her family's life, discussing their nightly prayers, church attendance, and participation in Christian education programs.