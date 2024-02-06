Teen accused of shocking stabbing murder of Queensland grandmother was out on bail
Public demands answers after it was revealed that the 16-year-old accused was known to authorities with multiple charges at the time of horrific stabbing.
A 16-year-old teenager accused of fatally stabbing a Queensland grandmother was revealed to have been on bail for multiple armed robbery charges at the time of the incident.
Despite police opposition, the teen had been granted bail after facing three counts of armed robbery last year.
The tragic incident unfolded in the underground carpark of Redbank Town Centre, where 70-year-old Vyleen White was fatally stabbed during an alleged car theft.
This shocking event involved five teenagers, three aged 16 and two aged 15, all facing charges in connection with the incident.
Updated: The 16-year-old teenager who has been charged with the stabbing murder of a 70-year-old Queensland grandmother in front of her 6-year-old granddaughter was reportedly out on bail for multiple armed robberies. Police had, at the time, recommended against bail due to the…— Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) February 6, 2024
As details of the court proceedings emerged, Premier Steven Miles expressed concern over the lack of transparency, highlighting the reluctance of magistrates to allow journalists into courtrooms.
Only one magistrate, Aaron Simpson, opened his courtroom, emphasising the importance of public awareness in maintaining confidence in the judicial system.
Premier Miles announced intentions to address this issue with Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath, advocating for greater transparency while acknowledging the necessity of privacy in certain cases.
Despite public outcry, some courtrooms, including the Ipswich Children’s Court, remained closed to the media, citing concerns over potential prejudice against the accused.
- By Avi Yemini
