Tennessee lawmakers approve bill allowing teachers to carry guns, despite protests

Tennessee's Republican-controlled Senate approved a controversial bill on Tuesday that would permit public school teachers and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus.

Senate Bill 1325, which passed along party lines in a 26-5 vote, authorizes faculty or staff at K-12 public schools in Tennessee to carry concealed handguns on school grounds, provided they receive approval from the school district's director, the school principal, and the local law enforcement agency's chief, USA Today reports.