Tennessee Tech University condemns 'obscene, lewd, or explicit' drag shows

Tennessee Tech University (TTU) has listened to a barrage of criticism on social media over a plan by two campus groups to host drag shows exposing minors to sexual content and opened an investigation into the activities. Past drag shows also featured performances mocking Christianity.

In a statement by TTU President Phil Oldham, he declared that the university was not aware or complicit in these “obscene, lewd, or explicit” drag shows, and that he was “disturbed and dismayed” when it was brought to his attention.

“I do not feel the activities in the video represent Tech’s values, and I do not condone explicit activity where minors are present. I also am offended by disparaging mockery toward any religious group,” wrote Oldham.

“To be clear, this was not a university sponsored event,” he clarified. “No university funds were used. Two registered student groups facilitated the scheduling and promotion of the event. Although registered student organizations have the ability to reserve space on campus, the programming should not include obscene, lewd or explicit activities.”

“The university is investigating the activities that took place at this event and the circumstances surrounding its scheduling and promotion. As of now, all public events scheduled on campus by these sponsoring organizations are cancelled pending a review,” he added.

“All students, faculty and staff deserve care and consideration, as well as representation and respect. The investigation focuses on the inappropriate involvement of minors and a review of our policies and procedures,” Oldham concluded.

Prior to the drag shows being blown up on Twitter by conservatives, including Libs of TikTok and conservative activist Landon Starbuck, TTU hosted drag shows at the Backdoor Playhouse theater.

Tennessee Tech University hosted a drag show that had little kids handing cash to the drag queen who was performing a dance clearly meant to mock Christians. Every parent who pays to send their kids to @tennesseetech deserves to know that this is what they’re allowing on campus. pic.twitter.com/Q4I9uR2tcT — Landon Starbuck (@LandonStarbuck) September 7, 2022

.@tennesseetech recently held an all-ages drag show where kids were encouraged to hand tips to the drag queen. pic.twitter.com/Rbr20SfOSx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 7, 2022

In one such show, which went viral on social media, children could be seen giving cash to a drag queen performing a dance that mocked Christians. The video shows a crossdressing performer dressed as a monk as he walks around the stage to the song “Take me to Church.”

In the middle of his performance, the music then changes to “Middle of the Night,” which is about sex, and the performer strips down and caresses his body while gathering money from minors who approach him on stage.

The show, among others, was promoted by Upper Cumberland Pride.

Are you ready to RUMBLE?!?! Upper Cumberland Pride VS. Kings Of Khaos will be September 24th at 6:30 PM. There is a $5 cover and is for all ages! pic.twitter.com/syZKaXqlSo — Upper Cumberland Pride (@ucpridetn1) September 6, 2022

Additionally, the same organization hosted a Drag Queen Story Hour at TTU in April, according to the Daily Wire, which revealed that the LGBTQ organization publicized its activities on Instagram, bragging that its agenda is to free children from “the constraints of prescribed gender roles.”

“Drag points out the silliness, the thrill, and the powerful feelings of challenging societal expectations,” stated Upper Cumberland Pride on Instagram.