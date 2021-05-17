Texas celebrates zero daily COVID deaths two months after Biden “Neanderthal thinking” comment

AP Photo/LM Otero

Texas is celebrating zero COVID deaths just two months after President Joe Biden accused the Republican-run state and others of “Neanderthal thinking” for lifting their coronavirus lockdowns ahead of their Democrat counterparts. In a tweet, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the state’s efforts in dealing with the pandemic, writing:

Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that’s happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans!

In March, Biden mocked Republican governors and legislatures for lifting mask mandates and lockdowns. Republican states pushed to reopen their economies as Democrat states remained under strict lockdown.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said at the time, answering a question from a reporter about Texas and Mississippi. “Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot.”

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask,” Biden added. “Forget it. It still matters… And it’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science. Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay socially distant. And I know you all know that, I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.”

In response, Texas defended its approach to the pandemic with the statement that residents of the state were smart enough to make their own choices about their health.

“The Governor was clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn’t ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continue containing COVID,” said Abbott Press Sec. Renae Eze in a response to the Daily Wire. “The fact is, Texas now has the tools and knowledge to combat COVID while also allowing Texans and small businesses to make their own decisions.”

Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its guidance on mask usage, stating that vaccinated people can go about their daily lives without having to wear a mask. The updated guidance came months after Republican states had already lifted their measures