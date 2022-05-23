'The future is built by us': Klaus Schwab kicks off World Economic Forum's 2022 Davos meeting

E-transfer (Canada):

The globalist ruling class attending the welcoming remarks on day one of the World Economic Forum's meeting on May 23 were warmed up with a “nightmare” video montage of social unrest throughout the world — surveillance cameras monitoring the public; riot police beating civilians in the streets; climate catastrophe, China’s COVID zero policy and more.

The video ended on a happy note, following a Zoom meeting and an astronaut in space who called on the world leaders in attendance to take action, “for the future”:

History at a Turning Point: Government and Business Strategies is the theme for the 51-year-old NGO lobbying organization founded by German engineer and economist, Klaus Schwab.

The motto, “committed to improving the state of the world”, comes across as hypocritical to skeptics opposed to the world’s elite conspiring together behind closed doors at a vacation resort, while societal problems mount through rampant inflation, supply chain issues and potential food shortages.

Schwab himself took the stage to address the crowd, reiterating the pragmatic theme while giving a standing ovation to the large Ukrainian delegation in the crowd. Schwab went on to mention that the war in Ukraine “will reshape our political and our economic landscape in the coming years.”

Continuing his welcoming speech, Schwab touched on the societal issues head on.

“All those challenges cannot be met by governments alone, by business alone, or by civil society…we need collaborative efforts…global cooperation,” Schwab told the privileged attendees.

Adding to his call for action, the WEF chairman reminded the attendees of a solution for the issues, saying “Political, economic, social and ecological dimensions of every issue today are intertwined… the future is not just happening, the future is built by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room.”

Wrapping up his introductory remarks, Schwab then introduced a special guest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky received a standing ovation as Schwab reminded the crowd of his outstanding leadership throughout the last turbulent months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy hammered down the theme for listeners, telling the crowd “This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world. If so, the force is not interested in our thoughts and there’s no need for further meetings n Davos.”

