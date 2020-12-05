“The Left loves power” | Dave Rubin with Andrew Says

Dave Rubin started as a stand up comedian with a degree in political science. His willingness to listen without fighting has uniquely positioned him to tackle big ideas and uncomfortable truths with thought leaders from both sides of the aisle.

Through touring with Jordan Peterson, dealing with hecklers in his audience and moderating arguments between Candace Owens and Blaire White, Rubin has always managed to create civil discourse between people with which he both agrees and disagrees.

His show is synonymous with discussion of political reasoning and logic, making it one of the most trusted and transparent long-form platforms.

Andrew and Dave discuss lockdown rules, ideological hypocrisy, and news coverage/bias in regards to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

You can find The Rubin Report on YouTube or at www.RubinReport.com. For more interviews with Andrew Says on his own channel, click here.