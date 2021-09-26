Quebec Premier Legault bans protesting outside hospitals

The Premier of Quebec, Mr. Francois Legault, has just adopted Bill 105 concerning the prohibition of any event “related” to the pandemic within 50 metres of schools, daycares, and health establishments and social services, including testing and vaccination clinics. Violators will face a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.

Also, intimidation and threats against citizens who wish to have access to a test for COVID-19 in these same places would also be liable to a fine of $2,000 to $12,000. In addition, all persons promoting or creating any such demonstration will be prohibited and liable to a fine, and the courts will be able to issue an injunction as soon as a demonstration is announced.

Legault unanimously passed his Bill 105 after a short debate that concluded early Thursday evening. The only opposition was the Conservative Party, Ms. Samson, who requested that this bill not be permanent. As a result, this bill is, therefore, renewable every 30 days by decree, until the end of the state of a health emergency.

So air quality is a subject often brought to the national assembly is now considered offensive? And that the right to demonstrate for better air quality for children would not, therefore, be justified and quasi criminal?

In addition, Minister Guilbault rejected the request of Ms. Rizqy, of the Liberal Party of Quebec, to impose prison terms of up to six months on offenders, for repeat offenders. Minister Guilbault categorized this measure as extreme.

Banning demonstrations goes against the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Mr. Legault does not seem to be considered his draft law as a violation of rights because the latter specifies that it is a demonstrator that is within their rights to demonstrate but while being 50 metres from the establishments concerned.

These are yet another restriction that quietly closes on our rights and freedoms. if we still accept these new laws, i wonder how far these politicians will go to prevent citizens' free speech?