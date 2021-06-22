"The whole world is watching Calgary": Pastor Artur Pawlowski's wife gives speech at March for Jesus

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 15777 Donors

Goal: 20000 Donors Donate By Adam Soos PETITION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski The government must stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. 33,978 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure SAVE PASTOR PAUL: Help us cover Pastor Paul's legal fees 158 Donors

Goal: 500 Donors Donate

The March for Jesus is a gathering of faith-filled followers of Jesus Christ that takes place in different cities across the world. The March started in the United Kingdom in 1987 and has been happening in Calgary for over a decade.

In previous years the gathering has drawn crowds ranging from 200 to 2,000 people. Aside from the occasional run-in with counter-protesters, the Calgary march has generally carried on without incident, but this year questions arose early as to whether overreaching COVID restrictions would hinder the event.

This concern was magnified by several high-profile attendees, namely the Pawlowski family, minus Pastor Artur, who is presently touring in the United States.

They were joined by Pastor Peter Reicher, who was also briefly arrested and subsequently released after he took over leadership of Artur’s church while he awaited his court date. Interestingly, Pastor Peter shared that he originally met the Pawlowski family at March for Jesus many years ago.

Roughly 150 gathered for the March, among them many pastors from various Calgary area churches. The march proceeded from Millennium Park to Olympic Plaza with frequent stops for songs, worship, and even dance. Business patrons in crowded Stephen Avenue patios looked upon the processing group with a mix of supportive cheers, bewilderment, and occasionally evident opposition. The mood was joyous and festive throughout the entire event. Pastor Peter even remarked that this was the first March for Jesus that he can recall which faced no opposition from protesters.

Police were on hand in large numbers, which set many on edge, given the ongoing persecution of Christians in Calgary at their hands. However, the officers seemed, at least for the day, to simply be facilitating the peaceful gathering. We will closely monitor police activity in the coming days if any arrests occur as a result of the march.

Just prior to the March for Jesus, we were on site as the imprisoned Pastor Tim Stephens’ Fairview Baptist congregation once again gathered for worship at an undisclosed location. Despite a police helicopter flyover, their worship also carried on without interference.

As mentioned, Pastor Artur Pawlowski is presently touring the United States sharing his story, but his legal battles are far from behind him. If you want to help his fight for freedom, please go to SaveArtur.com.