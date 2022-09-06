'There's something terribly wrong with this person': Drea and David's run-ins with Justin Trudeau
'I was just asking a question. If you look at that [video] close, it's actually Trudeau who turns to me...'
On a recent Rebel News Daily livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies talked about their run-ins with Justin Trudeau's security details before getting into the topic of his famous blackface escapades.
Here's a bit of what Drea had to say to David:
“I hate that the left is always forcing people into these boxes, even myself. You brought up what happened to us from Trudeau's RCMP goons, but I feel obligated to point out, you know, that I'm a woman of colour that that happens to.
“But there was no peep about that at all. Commissioner Brenda Lucki said, 'you know. I don't see anything that's wrong with this at all'. I was just asking a question. If you look at that close, it's actually Trudeau who turns to me...”
Rebel News DAILY Livestreams air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT. To get notified about our daily livestreams or any other time Rebel News goes live, sign up to our mailing list today!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.