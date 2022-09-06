'There's something terribly wrong with this person': Drea and David's run-ins with Justin Trudeau

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News Daily livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies talked about their run-ins with Justin Trudeau's security details before getting into the topic of his famous blackface escapades.

Here's a bit of what Drea had to say to David:

“I hate that the left is always forcing people into these boxes, even myself. You brought up what happened to us from Trudeau's RCMP goons, but I feel obligated to point out, you know, that I'm a woman of colour that that happens to. “But there was no peep about that at all. Commissioner Brenda Lucki said, 'you know. I don't see anything that's wrong with this at all'. I was just asking a question. If you look at that close, it's actually Trudeau who turns to me...”

