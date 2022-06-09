Theresa Tam predicts COVID will continue being an issue in 2023

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FIwz5-wXEAYmLEp.jpg

Dr. Theresa Tam is warning Canadians that the COVID pandemic will continue into 2023.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Dr. Tam said that people need to prepare for the pandemic during the fall and winter season.

Blacklock's Reporter says:

“Can you tell us what the Public Health Agency’s assessment of the chances of a seventh wave of Covid are in the fall?” asked New Democrat MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway). “I think the pandemic is not over,” replied Tam. “Given the continuous evolution of the coronavirus we think it is very likely we will get some more viral activity in the future.” “What is the current thinking of what the next virus will look like?” asked MP Davies. “It’s very important that we continue to monitor the genomic sequencing which is being done right now,” replied Dr. Tam. “The Omicron virus continues to undergo evolution.” “What is the current thinking in terms of whether there is a significant difference in the ability to transmit Covid-19 between a vaccinated and unvaccinated person in Canada?” asked MP Davies. “Omicron is a game changer,” replied Dr. Tam.

Wouldn’t it be reasonable to say that COVID will not be eradicated anytime soon, since it has mutated many times already.

Experts have already been saying that we need to live with it, so why would Dr. Tam continues to worry people about a seventh wave?

Some countries are already accepting COVID as the “new normal.”

Last year, Global News released an article that titled: ‘Learn to live with it’: COVID-19 can’t be eradicated like smallpox, experts warn.

“COVID-19 cannot be eradicated, it’s impossible,” said Dr. Peter Juni, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto and scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. “It’s not the same as the measles, it’s more like influenza.”

Blacklock's Reporter continues:

Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) yesterday urged the Public Health Agency to explain what milestones must be achieved before remaining pandemic restrictions are lifted. “Provide what the goal posts are so Canadians know when we’ve got the touchdown,” said Barrett. “Are you saying there is no number in hospital capacity?” asked MP Barrett. “There is no number in wastewater surveillance? There is no number in community transmission? There is no number in vaccination uptake? There is no number in terms of community spread in other countries, that once those numbers are hit it would be safe for vaccine and mask mandates to be lifted?”

Vaccination rates are among the highest in the world in Canada, and people are doing what they need to do in order to protect themselves. It's no surprise that COVID will continue into a new year. Can Dr. Tam focus on people recovering from COVID, instead of spreading additional fear?