Thousands of Albertans attend freedom rodeo as lockdown restrictions tighten | Sheila Gunn Reid joins David Menzies

So, the harassment of freedom-loving Albertans continues.

Rodeo legend and stock contractor, Ty Northcott, recently hosted a No More Lockdowns protest rodeo at his farm southwest of Bowden, Alberta.

Several thousand people attended the two day event over the course of last weekend. Cowboys and cowgirls came from all across Canada, and even as far away as Australia, to compete in the first Canadian rodeo since November 2019.

Rodeos and outdoor gatherings are currently banned as part of Jason Kenney's UCP government's COVID lockdown restrictions. However, fighting for freedom and rodeo are two things that are deeply entrenched in Alberta culture.

Sheila Gunn Reid joins David Menzies on this weeks episode of Rebel Roundup to discuss what she saw on the ground at the protest and what this means for the freedom of Albertans. On lockdowns measures in Alberta Sheila said:

People have figured out that the government is never going to give them their rights back; give them their life back; give them their freedom back; give them their sports and their passions back. They're just going to have to take them.

