Tommy Robinson back on trial on Monday for attending march against antisemitism

I'm in London, England right now, having flown all the way from home in Western Canada to report on the latest trial of Tommy Robinson, the "controversial" citizen journalist and activist.

Tommy was attending a march against antisemitism here in London a few months ago. He was there as a journalist to document the march, but also as a supporter of the Jewish people.

But instead of welcoming Tommy as a supporter, Gideon Falter, one of the left-wing march organizers, asked the police to remove Tommy. Not because Tommy did anything wrong, because he hadn't. It's just that Tommy's mere presence there made Falter tense. Even crazier, though, the police obliged Falter. They grabbed Tommy, they handcuffed him, and then they pepper sprayed him in the face again.

Not because Tommy had done anything wrong. Not because he was violent, but simply because he made some bully from the left anxious. Now police have banned Tommy from even setting foot in London. To meet up with Tommy, I have to go outside the city.

Tommy is challenging that outrageous arrest. That's why I'm here all the way from Western Canada. Because we just cannot trust the local and mainstream media to tell the truth about anything related to Tommy Robinson.

During that last court hearing, something outrageous happened. Normally in court, the defendant provides their name and address in open court. But here's the thing. Tommy can't do that. Because Tommy frequently receives death threats against himself and even his family.

The police are required to alert him to these death threats. So Tommy did something a little bit different, a little bit unorthodox. He wrote down his address to show the judge privately. But a reporter from the Evening Standard stood up in court and demanded that Tommy reveal his home address to the entire courtroom so that the Evening Standard could then publish Tommy's home address and outrageously, dangerously — the judge agreed.

So now I'm here to meet with Tommy outside of London to find out what has happened to him since the Evening Standard jeopardized the safety of Tommy and his family. I'm also here to cover his two day trial.

If you'd like to help offset the cost of sending me here all the way from Western Canada to make sure the public gets the full truth, and to make sure that the sinister voyeurism of the likes of the Evening Standard doesn't go completely unchecked, please go to TommyTrial.com.