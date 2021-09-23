Toronto-area McDonald's kicks out elderly customer for not having vax proof

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

The vaccination passport has been very recently implemented here in Ontario. This morning, a video circulated on Twitter in relation to this new discriminatory measure.

An old woman was denied access to eat in the dining room of a McDonald’s restaurant since she did not have her proof of vaccination on her. Despite the fact that this woman stated that she was vaccinated, the restaurant still refused her.

This elderly lady did not have "her papers" and was rejected from dining in at a Toronto McDonald's. She pleaded but was given no mercy, sent out to cold rain instead. @BLNewsMedia @fordnation @JustinTrudeau #segregation #CovidVaxExposed #COVID19 #CovidVaccine #VaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/4tJdcy8uTO — Emad Guirguis MD (@emadguirguismd) September 22, 2021

I wanted to go see for myself and chat with the staff who denied her access. I wanted to try to understand what could justify this offensive gesture. The manager didn’t appreciate my courtesy call, accusing me of illegally filming him. His attitude changed quickly, and so I failed to get the expected response.

In this new social reality, it is important to show the extent of the collateral damage that this vaccine passport will generate. This is the new reality of our ‘show me your papers’ society.