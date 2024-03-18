Toronto police under fire for recommending people leave car keys near front door

E-transfer (Canada):

Toronto police are facing increasing criticism after seemingly siding with criminals by recommending people leave their car keys near their front doors.

The intention of the bizarre advice was purportedly to prevent people from getting into physical altercations with criminals once they have breached the entrance to homes.

Although they have since walked back the recommendation, Toronto police have continued to face a wave disapproval for even suggesting people take such measures.

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the advice of the Toronto police on Friday's livestream.

Speaking about the newly-advised tactic, Sheila said, "You just told all the thieves where the fobs are going to be. You're making it super easy for them. You know what, why don't you just go around telling people to make sure the tank is full for the thieves, and to maybe just leave the car running."

"Just leave the car running, but also it will be warm for the thieves too so we don't want them to be uncomfortable, why don't you turn on the heated seats and the heated steering wheel depending on the temperature outside, just to make like a little easier for them," she added.

Sheila went on to say, "On what planet are you advising people to make it easier for the thieves to steal from you?"

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented on the advice from Toronto police as well. As reported by the CBC, Ford said he "just didn't understand the answer," and "we might as well leave cookies and milk at the front door along with a note. ‘Dear Mr. Criminal, the keys are in the mailbox, don’t kick my door in.'"

Canada's accelerating problem with auto theft is no secret, as even Justin Trudeau's justice ministers have had their government vehicles stolen three times in as many years.

According to the most recent data, the country has seen a surge in car thefts in recent years, with Ontario seeing close to a 50% increase in 2022. According to the CBC, about 80,000 cars were stolen in Canada last year.