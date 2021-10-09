Torontonians hold 'picnic protest' against vaccine mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Danforth Avenue, also known as Toronto's Greektown, is where protesters chose to demonstrate Saturday against provincial and federal vaccine mandates by picnicking in front of local restaurants.

Here is the scene at the picnic protest against vaccine mandates here in Toronto's Greektown.



Full report coming at https://t.co/WlsAf54vB8 pic.twitter.com/mpCk5OtfIo — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2021

Premier Doug Ford's vaccine passport mandate came into effect September 22 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just earlier this week confirmed his commitment to mandating vaccine passports for travellers 12 and older on domestic airplanes and trains.

Protestors in France, in defiance of their own vaccine passport, started the phenomenon of picnicking in front of restaurants that choose to enforce it. In the last two weeks, hundreds of Albertans in Calgary did the same, for which Rebel reporter Adam Soos was on the scene.

Over a hundred Torontonians showed up on the streets of Danforth to demonstrate. Cars and people walking by showed their support. The crowd chanted: "Freedom!"

Picnic protest against vaccine mandates begins with lots of street support. Crowd cheers on the sidewalks of Greektown Toronto "Freedom!"https://t.co/UPKf52AKWu pic.twitter.com/X1BOBIJ8Gr — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2021

The lead organizer of the protest, Rose, said the point of the peaceful picnic is to raise awareness and educate Canadians on their rights.

Here at The Danforth in Toronto where a “picnic protest” is taking place against Vaccine Passport mandates. https://t.co/bW2pfgj06F @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/0uffd3lJzY — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 9, 2021

"Segregation is wrong, and we want our freedoms back in Canada," said Rose. "Businesses should not be discriminating, it's illegal to ask for your personal medical information."

"The point of the protest is to raise awareness and to educate people. Vaccine mandates are against our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Canada is becoming an open prison because you need a passport to travel domestically and now internationally to leave the country."

