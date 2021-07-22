Toy Giant Hasbro says 3-6 month old babies have racial preference

Investigative journalists at Project Veritas have brought forth leaks from David Johnson, a packaging engineer contracted by toy production company Hasbro.

Johnson, who was subjected to mandatory critical race theory training, leaked internal videos that include 'educational' modules about how infants as young as three months old hold racial preferences, while two-year-olds are “already using race to reason about people's behaviours.”

The training goes on to state that five-year-olds “show a high-status bias towards white people, which is the socially privileged group in our society. White children show a pro-white bias at this age.”

It also notes that “black and Latinx [sic] children do not show the same in-group preference.”

Johnson spoke with Rebel News to explain his reasons for coming forward with this information and why he thinks Hasbro wishes to push this ideology on its workforce.