Chicago's migrant crisis stirs racial tensions with black community amid frustrations over unmet needs

Chicago is grappling with a surge of migrants, many of whom have been sent by the Republican governor of Texas to highlight his grievances with the Biden administration's immigration policy. To manage the influx, the city has already spent over $300 million of city, state, and federal funds to provide housing, healthcare, education, and more to over 38,000 mostly South American migrants desperate for help. The speed with which these funds were marshaled has stirred widespread resentment among black Chicagoans, who feel that their long-standing needs, such as high rates of crime, unemployment, and homelessness, are not being met with the same urgency, AP News reports.