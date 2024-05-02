Very few vaccine injury claimants have received compensation: report

Ottawa’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) is set to receive another cash injection worth tens of millions as claimants grow restless.

The Trudeau Liberals originally earmarked $75 million to administer the program through 2026, but the recent federal budget dictated that wasn’t enough.

Approximately $12 million was initially allocated for vaccine-injured Canadians through 2026.

As of December 1, 2023, the last reporting date, it paid $11,236,314 in compensation to 138 claimants, approved by the Medical Review Board. That represents 6% of the 2,223 successful applicants.

Over the next two years, the federal government will quietly allocate an additional $36 million to administer VISP and compensate those injured by the COVID jab.

"The program ensures all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020, have access to fair and timely financial support," reads the 2021 memo Vaccine Injury Support Program.

"Eligible individuals may receive income replacement indemnities, injury indemnities, death benefits, coverage for funeral expenses and reimbursement of eligible costs such as otherwise uncovered medical expenses," it said.

VISP started accepting claims in June 2021.

In March, Rebel News learned that most of the funds go directly to consultants who deliver the program, and not those with adverse reactions to the COVID jab.

According to the detailed budget breakdown, obtained exclusively by the publication, the total cost to administer the program is $32.2 million over five years. Of that, $20.3 million goes to consultants at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT).

An exclusive email forwarded to the publication showed VISP is overwhelmed as claimants wait upwards of one year to be assigned a case manager.

Julie Gamble is among those frustrated by the program, and the lack of timely communication from administrators.

For years she’s learned that others have faced similar struggles despite submitting the appropriate medical documentation. They hear "nothing but excuses as to why they’re not getting back to us," said Gamble.

"Our families have been destroyed. We stepped up to the plate and did what was asked of us. Nothing about this is fair to any of us."

Administrators received 400 claims in the first six months of the program — the tally they expected for the first year alone.

Oxaro – a member firm of RCGT – administers VISP for the feds in all provinces and territories, except Quebec, which has its own program.

As part of the application process, a doctor applies on behalf of a claimant, and then a VISP doctor reviews it and requests further medical records as required. On average, it takes 12 to 18 months to review each claim.

While most side effects from COVID-19 vaccines include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, joint pain or difficulty breathing, the Department of Health classified 11,702 of 58,712 reported events as serious or adverse.

VISP processes claims in which "the injury is serious and permanent or has resulted in death." Adverse events may also result in hospitalization, prolonged existing hospitalization, and cause a residual disability or misinformation.

Among the adverse events include 96 spontaneous abortions, 216 cases of facial paralysis, 160 heart attacks, and 1,231 cases of heart inflammation.

"Injury from vaccination was rare but not unprecedented," said Vaccine Injury.

Health Minister Mark Holland previously downplayed concerns of vaccine injury in testimony to the Commons last November 1.

"Thanks to vaccines and to other measures we saved literally hundreds of thousands of lives which is something we should really be deeply proud of," he said. "Canada had among the best responses to COVID-19 anywhere in the world."

An April 30 report, User Guide To Completion And Submission Of The Adverse Events Following Immunization Reports, said Health Canada did not expect a detailed assessment of every event. "Should all adverse events following immunization be reported? No," said the report.

After receiving the first jab, Gamble developed polyneuropathy, a degenerative condition that attacks peripheral nerves throughout the body — in her case, the hands.

She told True North her pharmacist did not want to give a second jab, on account of her "horrific reaction.”

"It’s the biggest regret of my life that I got this vaccine," said Gamble, estimating the cost of her condition is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses and lost income.

The likelihood she ever works again is low.

The next VISP update is expected for Saturday, June 1.