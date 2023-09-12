Privy Council asked feds to 'downplay' vaccine-related deaths and injuries: memo

E-transfer (Canada):

A federal report has revealed that Health Canada failed to track the side effects of the COVID jabs during the pandemic.

In fact, the department says it did not expect a detailed assessment of every incident as they assumed all government-approved vaccines underwent “rigorous testing for safety.”

“Should all adverse events following immunization be reported? No,” said the User Guide To Completion And Submission Of The Adverse Events Following Immunization Reports.

According to the User Guide, Health Canada expected doctors, nurses and pharmacists to exercise judgment in reporting adverse events.

“Of particular interest are those adverse events following immunization which meet one or more of the seriousness criteria: An adverse event that is life-threatening or results in death, requires hospitalization or prolongation of an existing hospitalization, results in residual disability or causes congenital malformation,” it said.

According to the report, pre-license trials are supposed to capture every adverse event from every jab.

“By the time a vaccine is authorized for marketing, the safety profile for common adverse events such as vaccination site reactions or mild fever is well known,” it said.

But halfway through 2023, the federal government has paid nearly $6.7 million in damages to Canadians caused by COVID vaccine injuries.

According to statistics released by Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), the feds paid successful applicants with "serious and permanent injury" a combined $6,695,716 in damages to 103 claims.

VISP began accepting claims in June 2021 after the federal government announced the program in December 2020. A doctor applies on behalf of a claimant, and then a VISP doctor reviews it and requests further medical records as required.

According to a November 16, 2021 Health Canada memo, the expense “includes administration costs and financial support to eligible claimants.” The feds allocated $75 million in funding for the first five years of the program.

“The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time,” said the memo. Injury from vaccination was rare but not unprecedented,” said the memo, Vaccine Injury Support Program.

The most recent data from the department uncovered that 55,145 Canadians have suffered an “adverse event” after receiving a COVID jab, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. VISP will release updated statistics on December 1, 2023.

While most side effects included dizziness, nausea, vomiting, joint pain or difficulty breathing, 10,906 cases were diagnosed as serious.

VISP defines a serious or permanent injury as "a severe, life-threatening, or life-altering injury that may require in-person hospitalization or a prolongation of existing hospitalization, resulting in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or where the outcome is a congenital malformation or death."

They included 88 spontaneous abortions, 116 cases of kidney damage, 198 cases of facial paralysis, 283 heart attacks, 289 strokes and 1,167 cases of heart inflammation.

The Trudeau Liberals have paid nearly $2.8 million in damages to Canadians caused by vaccine injuries related to COVID-19.



From June 1, 2021, to June 1, 2023, a panel of doctors involved in assessing the admissibility of 1,859 total claims found 1,553 claims admissible for compensation by the program. On average, it took 12 to 18 months to review each claim.

The April 30 report follows a Privy Council memo that recommended the feds downplay vaccine-related deaths and injuries through employing “various messaging strategies” and skewing statistics not to alarm Canadians, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

As of May 26, 442 Canadians have died from side effects caused by the COVID jab.

“Adverse effects following immunization news reports and the government’s response to them have the potential to shake public confidence in the Covid-19 vaccination rollout,” said the memo Testing Behaviourally-Informed Messaging In Response To Severe Adverse Events Following Immunization.

They aimed to “Identify winning communication strategies to maximize public confidence in the government’s Covid regulatory regime,” it said.

On December 9, 2021, Dr. Supirya Sharma, senior medical advisor for the health department, said they did not yet know the long term effects of the COVID jabs.

“The benefits outweigh the potential risks but it is still a drug and still a vaccine and there are potential risks even if they’re rare,” she said. “That’s why we continue to monitor it.”

A Western Standard exclusive revealed B.C. Health could not prove COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

"Although a thorough search was conducted, no records were located in response to your request," said senior freedom of information analyst Chantal Gibbs in a letter to an applicant. The search range spanned from September 20, 2020, to September 20, 2022.

The information request also failed to procure scientific research on why unvaccinated people are considered a 'health hazard.'

The letter said B.C. Health has processed numerous access to information requests previously and concluded that this file is closed.