Feds pay out $2.8 million in damages caused by COVID-19 vaccines

The Trudeau Liberals have paid nearly $2.8 million in damages to Canadians caused by vaccine injuries related to COVID-19.

According to statistics released by Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), the feds paid 50 different claims of "serious and permanent injury" from COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada. Compensation is only available for vaccines authorized on or after December 8, 2020.

Since the program began, successful applicants have received $2,779,277, but it remains unclear how much individual claimants received in compensation.

VISP began accepting claims in June 2021 after the Trudeau Liberals announced the program in December 2020. A doctor applies on behalf of a claimant, and then a VISP doctor reviews it and requests further medical records as required. After all the information is compiled, a panel of doctors determines if it is "probable" that the vaccine caused the specified injury and the financial payout.

VISP defines a serious or permanent injury as "a severe, life-threatening, or life-altering injury that may require in-person hospitalization or a prolongation of existing hospitalization, and results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or where the outcome is a congenital malformation or death."

From June 1, 2021, to December 1, 2022, a panel of doctors involved in assessing the admissibility of 1,299 total claims found 1,067 claims admissible for compensation by the program.

Marking the first time VISP released statistics, the panel deemed 209 claims inadmissible after not meeting "eligibility criteria or (being) unable to move forward in the process due to incomplete information or ineligibility."

Of the remaining claims, 221 have been thoroughly assessed by the program's medical review board, while 48 are pending medical review board assessment. Another 662 are collecting medical records, while 23 have yet to be reviewed.

The Trudeau Liberals noted the average time to assess a VISP claim is 12 to 18 months.

To be eligible for compensation under the program, a claimant must prove their injury was "severe, life-threatening, or life-altering" that may "require in-person hospitalization, or a prolongation of existing hospitalization" and resulted in "persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or where the outcome is a congenital malformation or death."

From the compiled data, one in 10,000 people experienced a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), COVID-19 vaccines have caused 52,203 adverse reactions, with adverse reactions defined as "temporary rashes, fatigue, vaccination site pain and headache." But of those reactions, PHAC only considered 10,300 as "severe adverse reactions."

As of November 2022, Canada administered 93 million COVID-19 doses.

Quebec did not participate in VISP, as the province has an independent vaccine injury program.

VISP will release updated statistics on June 1, 2023.