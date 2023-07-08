Vaccine-injured Canadians paid $6.7 million in damages, says federal government

COVID vaccine

Halfway through 2023, the federal government has paid nearly $6.7 million in damages to Canadians caused by COVID vaccine injuries.

According to statistics released by Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), the feds paid successful applicants with "serious and permanent injury" from COVID vaccines $6,695,716 in damages. Still, it remains unclear how much individual claimants received in compensation.

VISP began accepting claims in June 2021 after the Trudeau Liberals announced the program in December 2020. A doctor applies on behalf of a claimant, and then a VISP doctor reviews it and requests further medical records as required.

After all the information is compiled, a panel of doctors determines if it is "probable" that the vaccine caused the specified injury and the financial payout. Compensation is only available for vaccines authorized on or after December 8, 2020.

VISP defines a serious or permanent injury as "a severe, life-threatening, or life-altering injury that may require in-person hospitalization or a prolongation of existing hospitalization, resulting in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or where the outcome is a congenital malformation or death."

From June 1, 2021, to June 1, 2023, a panel of doctors involved in assessing the admissibility of 1,859 total claims found 1,553 claims admissible for compensation by the program.

Marking the second time VISP released statistics, the panel deemed 240 claims inadmissible after not meeting "eligibility criteria or [being] unable to move forward in the process due to incomplete information or ineligibility."

The federal government noted the average time to assess a VISP claim is 12 to 18 months.

A Western Standard exclusive revealed B.C. Health could not prove COVID vaccines are safe and effective.

"Although a thorough search was conducted, no records were located in response to your request," said senior Freedom of Information (FOI) analyst Chantal Gibbs in a letter to an applicant. The search range spanned from September 20, 2020, to September 20, 2022.

The FOI request also failed to procure scientific research on why unvaccinated people are considered a 'health hazard.'

The letter said B.C. Health has processed numerous FOI requests previously and concluded that this file is closed.

From the compiled federal data, one in 10,000 people experienced a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), COVID vaccines have caused 52,203 adverse reactions, defined as "temporary rashes, fatigue, vaccination site pain and headache." But PHAC only considered 10,300 of those reactions as "severe adverse reactions."

As of November 2022, Canada administered 93 million COVID doses.

VISP will release updated statistics on December 1, 2023.