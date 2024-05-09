Barron Trump enters politics as Florida delegate for Republican National Convention

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is stepping into the political arena for the first time as the Florida Republican Party selected the 18-year-old to be one of the state's at-large delegates for the upcoming Republican National Convention, according to reports from NBC News and Fox News.

Set to graduate from high school next week, Barron joins his half-siblings Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany in actively participating in Republican politics. The three older siblings will also serve as RNC delegates from Florida.

A Trump campaign official told ABC News that Barron is "on the delegation roster and … is very interested in our nation's political process," signaling the teenager's growing involvement in his father's presidential campaign.

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power expressed confidence in the party's readiness for the convention in Milwaukee and their prospects for success in the November elections, stating, "Mark my words, we are going to win and we will win big in November!"

Barron recently garnered attention during his father's hush-money trial in New York, as Trump's lawyers successfully argued before Judge Juan Merchan to allow their client a day off to attend his son's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 17.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces the challenge of campaigning for the White House while being tied up in a Manhattan courtroom four days a week due to multiple civil and criminal trials. These legal proceedings have also impacted Trump's children, with Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka testifying last year in a New York civil business fraud case brought by the state's Democratic Attorney General, who alleges that Trump inflated his net worth and financial statements.

The Trump Organization, founded by the former president's father, is currently run by Don Jr. and Eric, while Ivanka left her leadership position to serve as an advisor in her father's White House administration.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, where Barron and his siblings will play a role in supporting their father's bid for a second term in the White House.