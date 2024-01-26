Trudeau's vaccine compensation program funnels millions meant for victims to consultants

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Justin Trudeau Liberals have paid out over $11 million in compensation for injuries from the 'safe and effective' novel COVID-19 jabs, but most of it went to the consultancy firm responsible for administering the program.

Exclusive access to information documents obtained by Rebel News shows that the vast majority of funds allocated to the pandemic-born federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) goes to the consultancy firm administering the program rather than to the victims of the 'safe and effective' injections.

Originally the documents were heavily redacted, including financial statements on how many millions went to administering the program versus how many millions were being allocated to those suffering adverse events, which we successfully appealed.

The unredacted documents show that from 2021 until 2026, when the program is anticipated to end, more than 60% of the allocated budget will go to the consultancy firm administering the program, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consultancy (RCGT) Inc.

Total budget allocation at the time was $32.3 million, but only $12 million was designated to go to the victims of the 'safe and effective' narrative. The other $20.3 million will go to RCGT.

However, as of December 1, 2023, more than $11.2 million has been paid out to claimants, according to the VISP website, making this program way over budget.

Ezra Levant presses AstraZeneca executive on vaccine mandates at World Economic Forum



'We're certainly proud of the efforts that collectively the healthcare sector made,' said David Fredrickson, Executive Vice-President, Oncology Business Unit at Astrazeneca.



Rebel News is on… pic.twitter.com/sQt4pVeYPx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2024

All for the purportedly safe and effective injections; the ones that were mandated through the threat of job loss, financial ruin, societal ostracization and the unethical vaccine passport system that was enforced indiscriminately throughout 2021 and, in some sectors, even persists to this day.

Another source of redactions were around a “Litigation Management Plan” between the government of Canada and RCGT.

Section 15 of the Contribution Agreement on litigation risk housed within he documents states:

Canada and the recipient [RCGT] will co-develop a litigation management plan that sets out the roles and responsibilities of each party for the purpose of mitigating risk of litigation, and the process for responding to potential litigation and any claims brought against one or both parties in relation to the Project.

The mutual understandings section lays out whether or not the government (i.e. taxpayers) will offset any legal fees incurred by RCGT in administering VISP, noting that RCGT must obtain liability insurance which Canada will pay for.

To mitigate the risk of litigation, the contract stipulates an “appeals process” wherein it is recognized that “an appeal process is an initial tool in mitigating potential litigation.” RCGT is to implement and deliver an appeal process that hand-picks different medical experts than those hand-picked in the initial claim

assessment.

"It was just pure pantomime..."



Andrew Bridgen MP tells all in this shocking interview. How the Conservative Party operate behind closed doors and their reluctance to address the damage caused by lockdowns and vaccines.



Full interview: https://t.co/VYZxmobFsF pic.twitter.com/LrlhTEx9io — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) June 20, 2023

The contract emphasizes the importance of maintaining consistent and proactive communication with claimants throughout the process to ensure awareness and timely response to potential litigation, including the careful handling of personal information.

There is a flow chart process outlined where each party provides prompt notification to the other in instances of correspondence that could lead to potential litigation, including if a statement of claim is filed in court.

While this contract appears pragmatic on the surface, there is the real potential for collusion between the government and this private consultancy firm to minimize the impacts of the VISP program — from people like Meredith Klitzke who described gatekeeping of this system and the red tape-riddled bloated bureaucracy and mounds of paperwork needed to even submit a claim.

Dr. Patrick Phillips, an Emergency room physician during the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, highlighted gatekeeping by local health officers and a multi-layered filtering system that prevented COVID-19 vaccine adverse events reporting as early as May 2021 in May 2021.

Failure to recognize and adequately treat adverse events has been an issue since injuries began to mount in July 2021.

These ongoing issues were reinforced by two nurses in December 2021, who detailed extreme medical gaslighting of those experiencing reactions, including that there was no mandate to report adverse events.

This was at the same time that Health Canada began stonewalling the streamlining of the online reporting system for vaccine adverse events, resulting in confusion and likely further underreporting.

And as of January 4 2024, there have been almost 59, 000 Canadians with documented adverse events reports

by Canada’s system, including 488 deaths.

According to the FDA, “Adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the Food and Drug Administration,” which means that the above likely represents a small fragment of those truly affected.

It’s a widespread issue that regime media can no longer ignore the human tragedy that persists to this day.

Meanwhile, RCGT was responsible for developing and marketing a Vaccine Validation Solution – an employee/employer portal marketed as a way to “securely review and assess vaccination records for compliance” – a page that is now scrubbed from their website.

It's an unfortunate unfolding where pharmaceutical oligarchs like Pfizer enjoy unchecked profits as governments excused liability in a disturbing pact that revealed long-term effects and efficacy of these rushed-to-market injections remain unknown. This left the public vulnerable to unknown vaccine adverse events and taxpayers on the hook for the fall out.