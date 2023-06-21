Health Canada stonewalls streamlining of vaccine adverse event reporting after stakeholder confusion
The federal regulatory agency took two years to re-implement website reporting system after concerns were raised by stakeholders with confusion around online reporting.
Health Canada says it received comments from health professionals and consumers in the spring of 2021 who were confused about how to report adverse events following immunization (AEFI), and that it took nearly two years to remedy these concerns.
SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS - CANADA— David Dickson (@dksdata) June 17, 2023
Normal AEFI is 3,623 (average)
For COVID - 140,451
Arguing 'just sore arms' doesn't cut it for the SERIOUS AEFI
SERIOUS AEFI should be 135 a year
Health Canada published reports of 10,906 SERIOUS AEFI!
Many in childrenhttps://t.co/PBzAiDdJw6
5/7 pic.twitter.com/xzTtv0NIul
In February 2023, Health Canada reinstated a direct link to its online reporting form after removing the link in December 2020.
The removal followed an “update” to the vaccine section of the “Report a side effect” web page that took place around the same time that the novel COVID-19 injections were being authorized under emergency use legislation.
Conservative MP Colin Carrie pressed the federal regulatory agency about this change through an order paper question in the house of commons.
The system is complicated enough, but adding a debilitating vaccine injury into the mix, this makes getting adverse events properly documented to be near impossible.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 7, 2023
FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/bXs2f0qzZM pic.twitter.com/jPADOIaFDV
Carrie inquired why this change was made in December 2020, only to be reverted back again in February 2023 and if either update mentioned the legal obligation to report adverse reactions.
Apparently, the change was meant to streamline adverse events reports between the two systems Canada has in place — the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS) that is managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and Health Canada’s Canada Vigilance Program (CVP). The response said documenting adverse events of all marketed health products is a “shared responsibility” between the two agencies.
“Under federal laws and regulations, Health Canada’s CVP receives AEFIs from individuals, health care professionals, market authorization holders and health care facilities,” Health Canada stated in response. Whereas “PHAC manages the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS) which receives AEFIs reported by the Provincial/Territorial (P/T) health authorities for vaccines.”
Dr Phillips has been repeatedly slandered, smeared & censored— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 23, 2022
Shortly after the injection roll out, he detailed how his vaccine AE reports were being filibustered by local MOH, thus never making it into CAEFISS https://t.co/Qtmz15sfcG
Furthermore, if hospitals report AEFI’s through the provincial/territorial system, then the are exempted from the federal requirement to report to Health Canada directly.
“Health Canada received comments from a provincial stakeholder advising that reporting to CAEFISS was the correct path for vaccines in P/Ts and should be used exclusively for P/T health authorities during the pandemic,” the response reads.
This means that emergency room physicians, like the ousted Dr. Patrick Phillips, did not have an option to bypass the bureaucratic red tape that prevented him from submitting COVID-19 vaccine reactions.
Those suffering from vaccine injuries struggle to get their reactions formally documented, to receive compensation from the pandemic born vaccine injury support program (VISP).
It has long been documented that under-reporting of adverse events are severe.
"there is vast under-reporting of adverse— Abir Ballan (@abirballan) October 1, 2021
events. Vaccine injuries are frequently downplayed or dismissed as mere coincidences, resulting in low
reporting to the Canadian Immunization Surveillance Program (CAEFISS), rendering its reports unreliable." 6/ @CCCAlliance
Did Health Canada’s confusion — that sat for two years while injected Canadians struggled with government filibustering and medical gaslighting — compound the issue further?
